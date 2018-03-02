× DCI: Northeast Iowa Man Murdered His Wife Before Standoff with Police

CRESCO, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man involved in a standoff early Thursday has been charged with the murder of his wife.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says 34-year-old Brian Fullhart is facing charges of first degree murder and going armed with intent.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 700 South Elm St., #32 in Cresco around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they were confronted by Fullhart, who was uncooperative and threatened to shoot officers. He barricaded himself inside the residence, but police were able to take him into custody around 6:45 a.m.

When officers searched the home, they found the body of 34-year-old Zoeanne Fullhart, the wife of Brian Fullhart.

Officials say Fullhart is being held in the Winneshiek County Jail.