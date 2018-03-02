× DCI Confirms Death Investigation Underway in Oskaloosa

OSKALOOSA, Iowa – Law enforcement is conducting a death investigation in Oskaloosa.

Special Agent Mike Motsinger with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms the DCI is assisting in the case but could not release any other details.

The Oskaloosa Police Department has not yet responded to a request for information on the case.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as it becomes available.