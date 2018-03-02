× Downtown Hy-Vee Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Free Parking Passes

DES MOINES, Iowa – Downtown Hy-Vee celebrates one year anniversary by giving back to the community.

The first 100 customers at the downtown location will receive a free parking pass to use at surrounding city parking garages.

The garages include:

East 2 nd parking garage

parking garage 3 rd and Court parking garage

and Court parking garage 4 th and Grand parking garage

and Grand parking garage 5 th and Keo parking garage

and Keo parking garage 8 th and Mulberry parking garage

and Mulberry parking garage 9th and Locust parking garage

Downtown resident Adam Kortenkanp said he likes the convenience, but still sees important with the store.

“I think having a grocery store downtown cause I work right over there and live right over there. It’s been great not having to really travel that far to go get my groceries. The new hours are probably the most of what is effecting me right now, because I get off very late at work. The older hours were kind of great,” Kortenkanp said.

Pedestrian Mark Lowe said he goes to the Market Grille multiple times a week.

“I think that it is fantastic that they are down here. It really adds to the livability to the area,” Lowe said.

Kortenkanp said he likes how the store uses local vendors for its craft beer.

“They added a craft station inside being a craft kind of store and working in a craft brewery as well I kind of like that they added that. They brought that into their line up and they also brought that into the downtown district as well,” Kortenkanp said.

In addition to free parking passes, downtown Hy-Vee is providing a free lunch to police officers on Friday.

Hy-Vee will begin passing out the free parking passes at 6:00 a.m. when the store opens.

Channel 13 reached out to multiple local businesses in the area for comment and none responded.