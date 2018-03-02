Flu Still Widespread, But Number of Cases Decreasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Flu cases are going down overall, but the virus remains rampant in many parts of the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the geographic spread of the flu is widespread in 45 states. The virus that's caused so many hospitalizations and deaths--H3N2--appears to be declining, but the proportion of influenza b viruses is still increasing.

In Iowa, 28 more people have died from the flu. According to the Iowa Department of Health, this brings the total number of flu deaths this season to 185. They say the virus continues to be elevated in the state.

Health officials say its still not too late to get the flu shot.