Four Pella Residents Arrested, Facing Drug Charges

PELLA, Iowa -- Four Pella residents are facing drug charges, with the most severe charges filed against a 16-year-old.

Pella police and the Mid-Iowa Narcotics Enforcement task force made the arrests on Thursday morning. Police were tipped off that drugs were being sold to high school students from a house on Huber Street. Inside the home, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, $2,400 in cash, and a handgun.

Cody Runion and Matthew Reisinger are each facing drug possession charges, and Rayne Clark is charged with a probation violation. A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with three felonies for allegedly dealing drugs. His name and booking photo are not being released by police.