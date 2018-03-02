Iowa Veteran Surprised With Medals Earned During Korean War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- An Iowa veteran has been recognized for his service, decades after leaving the army.

On Friday, Senator Joni Ernst reunited Robert Moore with the medals he didn't know he'd earned. Moore served in the army during the Korean War, working in ordinance and automotive units. He was stationed in a war zone, but his skills as a repairman were used instead of his skills as a soldier.

Senator Ernst has made it a priority throughout her time in office to give veterans the recognition they earned.

"I always remind them that these aren't coming from me as a grateful person, these are coming from our nation, they were earned, they are deserved, and we wanna make sure the United States is recognizing the importance that they played in whatever conflict or war they served in," said Senator Ernst.

Friday's ceremony was organized as a surprise for Moore, who said he had no idea he would be receiving the medals.