IOWA -- Singer Carrie Underwood released a new video for her single "The Champion," featuring a familiar sight to Iowa football fans.

The Kinnick Wave is part of the video. The song, which features Ludacris, was released last month during NBC's coverage of the Super Bowl, but the video was just released this week.

Along with the Kinnick Wave, it features images of other "champions" including athletes, first responders, farmers, and more.