Two Suspects Sought in Overnight Chases, Vehicle Thefts, and Assault

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two suspects are still on the loose after a wild series of events overnight including shots fired, multiple police chases, and at least two stolen vehicles.

Police say at 1:41 a.m. Friday they received a call from the Americinn at 1920 Hackley Avenue about a dispute outside and they thought they had heard shots fired.

Just after that another call came on from the Comfort Inn at 5231 Fleur Drive about two women who had come into the hotel lobby crying and screaming that they had been assaulted by two men in a black Acura.

Police responding to the call located the car, which turned out to be stolen, just a few blocks away on Fleur and turned around to initiate a traffic stop. That’s when the first chase began.

The two suspects ditched the car at SW 18th and McKinley and fled on foot. Police used a K-9 to try to track the suspects but they weren’t located.

About 10 to 15 minutes later police received a call from nearby, in the 1300 block of Herold, about a stolen car. Officers located that car on Fleur and a second chase began.

The suspects crashed the vehicle in the 2500 block of Watrous and again fled on foot. The K-9 was called out again to help in the search.

Shortly after that, a call came in from the 4200 block of SW 33rd about two suspicious guys trying to break into vehicles. When officers arrived, the suspects ran from them. The K-9 was brought to the scene but was called off around 4:40 a.m.

Officers did recover a gun at some point during the incident.

Police say they are still in the area working to find the suspects, but they don’t believe the public is in any danger.

They don’t have any information about the identities of the suspects at this time.