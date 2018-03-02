William Penn Basketball Player Dies Following Thursday Night Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- A member of the William Penn University basketball team is dead following a stabbing on Thursday night in Oskaloosa.

"It's a shock, not only to us but our citizens, as well," said Oskaloosa Police Chief Jake McGee.

McGee says in his 30 years with the department, he hasn't seen a case like this. Ar around 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, 22-year-old Marquis Todd was involved in a minor car accident at 603 North Third Street. Police say a fight broke out between the people in Todd’s car and the other car's group. After a witness called 911, police found Todd with his friends at a gas station a few blocks away. Todd had a stab wound and needed medical attention. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

"All involved parties have been identified and have been interviewed. We do not believe the public is in danger, we believe this was an isolated incident," said DCI Special Agent Michael Motsinger.

However, no arrests have been made and no charges are filed. Todd's body has been transported to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Meanwhile, a wave of grief has swept over William Penn University, where Todd attended classes and played basketball.

“I talk about Penn being a family very often, I think that's one of the uniquenesses of this place, and we had a family tragedy,”said University President John Ottosson.

Ottosson says his small campus of about 1,000 students is still trying to come to grips with what happened.

"They lean on each other, that's how we get through something like this, we lean on each other. It's hit the team the hardest, but we've had other students who have come up and say, 'I had him in class, I loved him'. Marquis was one of the guys that was always smiling, always happy, always making everybody else laugh," said Ottosson.

The team plans to take the court on Friday night in its conference tournament game in honor of Todd. Players will be wearing warm-up shirts with Todd's number on them, and a candlelight vigil will be held after the game.