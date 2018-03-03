Career Fair Helps Educators Find Jobs, Des Moines Schools Fill Open Positions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Des Moines Public School District is trying to keep up with approximately 100 teachers retiring.

On Saturday, the district held its annual Educator Career Fair at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center. Nearly 300 prospective and current educators engaged with officials and teachers from the district to learn about careers and potential opportunities. The district has plenty of opportunites for those who want to teach in the Des Moines area, and some are unique to the district.

"We are in need of teachers who are specialized in special education, English language learning, math, science. And by coming to this fair, educators in those areas--and other areas--realize the opportunities Des Moines has for employment that they may not have already known," said Tiffany O'Hara, Director of HR and Certified Staff of DMPS. "And they also get to see what our district has to offer for professional opportunities, the varied programs like IB, Montessori, and some other things that Des Moines uniquely has that maybe another district doesn't have to offer."

Teachers who are eventually hired following Saturday's interviews will begin teaching in the fall of this year.