Man Shot in Foot During Early Morning Incident in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An early morning shooting led to one arrest and sent a victim to the hospital.

Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Des Moines police officers were called to the 1300 block of East 17th Street in response to a report of shots fired.

Officers say Gregory Brown of Des Moines told officers about an argument between two females and a male identified as Xavier Atkinson. Brown said he went outside to confront them, and then Atkinson began shooting at him. Brown shot back and Atkinson fled the scene.

Officers caught up to Atkinson's vehicle around Hutton Street and Cleveland Avenue, where they found Atkinson with a gunshot wound to his foot. They did not find a gun in his vehicle.

After speaking with witnesses, Brown was arrested for willful injury and two guns were seized from his house. The investigation is ongoing.