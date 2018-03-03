Man Wanted in Connection to Death of Noah Campbell Arrested in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE COUNTY, Florida -- New details have been released in connection to the murder of 19-year-old Noah Campbell.

In August 2017, Campbell was shot ambush-style in front of a Des Moines gas station. Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said there is a warrant out for 19-year-old Malik Mandujano as a material witness in Campbell's death and another for burglary.

Mandujano is currently in custody as an out-of-state fugitive in Florida's Lee County Jail. Until this arrest, Mandujano had been unaccounted for.

Sgt. Parizek said two Des Moines detectives are currently en route to interview Mandujano. He is not charged with anything relating to Campbell's death, but officials believe he has pertinent information.