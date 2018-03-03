Multiple Arrests Made After Shots Fired in Fort Dodge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa -- Two teenagers from Illinois were arrested in Webster County on Friday night.

Nineteen-year-old Anthony Cotner Jr. of Arlington Heights is charged with second degree burglary and simple assault, and a 15-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center in Eldora. The two were arrested in connection to shots fired in the 200 block of K Street in Fort Dodge.

Police say a man broke into a home at that location, was forced out, and then another man fired a gun. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Officers were able to locate a vehicle that was described by witnesses and four other people were arrested.