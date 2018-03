× Three Cars Involved in Des Moines Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — One vehicle was totaled in a three-car accident in Des Moines on Saturday afternoon.

The accident happened just before 3 p.m. at 6th and Euclid on the city’s north side. According to police, a vehicle making a left turn failed to yield to the right, and was struck and shoved into a third vehicle sitting at the stoplight.

One driver was transferred to Broadlawns with minor injuries.