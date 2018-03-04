× Additional Safety Measures in Place for Boys State Basketball Tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another round of high school sports state championships are taking place this week.

Boys basketball gets a turn at Wells Fargo Arena, but anyone planning to attend should be aware of new security measures, some of which were just added. The use of metal detectors started during the girls state tournament, and they will now be used at all high school sporting events. Cell phones, keys, and RFID wallets will need to be placed into a bowl before guests walk through.

Something new that has been added for the boys tournament is that bags larger than 13x15x16 inches will not be allowed; guests will be asked to take them back out to their cars or discard them. Diaper bags or medical bags that are bigger than this size will be allowed, but will be searched.

The tournament begins on Monday at 9:30 a.m. Doors open an hour before to give attendees time to get through security.