Centsable Health: Southwestern Stuffed Peppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Southwest Stuffed Peppers

Makes 4 servings (2 pepper halves each)

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

5 bell peppers

½ pound ground turkey breast

1 cup spinach

½ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. paprika

½ tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. cumin

1 Tbsp. pine nuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 425°F.

Cut four peppers in half and clean out the middle of each.

Dice the remaining bell pepper.

Saute turkey over medium heat. When it’s almost cooked through, add spinach and diced pepper.

Add pepper, cayenne pepper, paprika, chili powder, garlic powder, and cumin.

Stuff each pepper with the turkey mixture and top with pine nuts.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until peppers are tender.

Nutrition information per serving (2 pepper halves): 154 calories; 6.8 g fat; 1.4 g saturated fat; 41.9 mg cholesterol; 57.5 mg sodium; 10.8 g carbohydrate; 6.5 g sugar; 3.9 g fiber; 12.9 g protein

Directions

Cut tops off bell peppers and remove all seeds and membranes.

In a large skillet, saute onion until translucent, then add ground beef. Season with seasoned salt and continue cooking until beef is cooked through; add garlic. Mix beef mixture, rice and quinoa together and stuff into hollow peppers.

Mix crushed tomatoes, chicken broth, and cayenne together.

Add half of the sauce to the bottom of the crockpot.

Add peppers and cover with remaining sauce.

Cook on high in crockpot for 4 hours, or until peppers are tender.