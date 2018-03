× Fire Crews Fight Flames That Engulfed Des Moines Home

DES MOINES, Iowa — A house in Des Moines went up in flames on Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a home located in the 120 block of East 29th Street. Crews worked to put out the fire that had engulfed the house.

Officials say one man and an animal made it out of the home safely.

More information will be provided as it is made available.