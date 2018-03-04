Firefighters Investigating What Sparked Des Moines Blaze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Firefighters have put out the flames and are now investigating what started a fire on Sunday evening at a home near the fairgrounds in Des Moines.

Firefighters got the call just before 6 p.m., and when they arrived on scene in the 100 block of East 29th Street the entire front half of the home was engulfed in flames. The fire was so hot it melted a power line above the home, causing a live wire to rain sparks onto the ground before the wire fell.

A man and his pet were able to escape the home uninjured.

Neighbors say they heard a "boom," and when they went outside the fire had erupted. One witness who shot video of the burning home said residents tried to hold off the flames before firefighters got there.

"Just a garden hose! They missed their calling of being a firefighter because they were doing a pretty good job," said Billy Sturdivant.

Sturdivant lives across the street from the home, and said while plenty of things happen on his block, this was especially crazy.

"It's different to come out your front porch and your neighbor's house is on fire. It's going to be a rough night for these guys," he said.

Firefighters said they had a hard time with the fire hydrant nearest to the fire, but were able to link into one close by.