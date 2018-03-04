Teen Shot in Hand During Alleged Attempted Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old shot in the hand.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to reports of shots fired and a person hit in the 1600 block of Hull Avenue. The victim told police he was supposed to be meeting a girl he had met in juvenile detention. When he arrived, the girl and a male attempted to rob him. The male fired a single gunshot--hitting the victim in the hand--then the two fled the scene.

The incident has on neighbor thinking about the safety of her children.

"That's scary, I have kids here, I have an 11-year-old and a two-year-old, and it's really, really scary to think something like that happened," said Kulie Valentine.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.