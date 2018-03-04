The Insiders: March 4th Edition, ISU President’s Tuition Revenue Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The latest round of emergency budget cuts plus the Senate Republicans' tax plan that could reduce more than $1 billion a year in state revenues have nearly everyone involved in state government wondering what's ahead.

Higher education leaders are already concerned about what's already happened. In 1981, Iowa's public universities got about one in five dollars from tuition. By last year, that jumped to resorting to almost two thirds of its revenues from tuition. State appropriations plummeted. The state's share that used to be 77% of their revenue is down to about 33%.

Political Director Dave Price talked with Iowa State University's new president about how she's planning for the unknown.