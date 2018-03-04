The Insiders: March 4th Edition, Statehouse Gun Debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- This week, a state trooper instructed state senators and staff on what to do if an active shooter caused harm in the Iowa Statehouse.

Political Director Dave Price spoke with two senators about the ongoing gun debate, which has been especially prominent since the recent shooting that killed 17 students and staff at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Both Democrat Bill Dotzler and Republican Brad Zaun are gun owners and both felt training sessions on active shooter situations help everyone prepare. See how they each explained the ways in which everyone should best be protected when it comes to guns in the video above.