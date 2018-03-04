The Insiders: March 4th Edition, Tax Cuts and Future Plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Wednesday night, Senate Republicans passed their tax cut.

The Legislative Fiscal Service's staff estimated the revenue loss for the state when these are fully implemented in about five years will be more than $1 billion.

That's the Senate, though, and now it's up to the House.

Pat Grassley is a Republican House member from New Hartford, and he's the chair of the Appropriations Committee. Matt McCoy is a Democratic state senator who is retiring this year and running for the Polk County Board of Supervisors. They both joined Political Director Dave Price in the studio.