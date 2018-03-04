The Insiders: March 4th Edition, Town Hall on Local Option Sales Tax Vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday, $79 million will be on the line for Polk County, when voters will decide whether to add an additional penny to sales tax.

That would raise the tax to seven cents on the dollar. This comes at a crucial time for local governments as they wait to see whether the legislature will reduce the money it's giving them.

A live town hall on the local option sales tax vote will be held during the Channel 13 news at 4 p.m. on Monday. Mayors, supporters, and critics will all join us to take viewer questions.