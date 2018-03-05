× Kumail Nanjiani Mentions Iowa While Presenting Academy Award

HOLLYWOOD, California — Sunday night’s Oscars ceremony included a special message for dreamers from Kenya, Pakistan, and Iowa.

“Kenya is in the house. And I am from Pakistan and Iowa, two places–two places that nobody in Hollywood can find on a map,” said Kumail Nanjiani. “And like everyone in this room and everyone watching at home, we are dreamers. We grew up dreaming of one day working in movies. Dreams are the foundation of Hollywood and dreams are the foundation of America.”

Nanjiani came to America to study at Grinnell College. He was nominated for best original screenplay–along with his wife–for The Big Sick, which is based on the true story of how they met.