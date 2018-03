Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa -- A Kossuth County man has been charged with first degree murder after a woman was found dead over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a domestic assault in the 200 block of 2nd Street early Saturday morning, where they found the body of 38-year-old Krista Hesebeck.

The criminal complaint says she was stabbed several times and that 45-year-old Chad Dietrick admitted to officers he stabbed Hesebeck. Dietrick is being held in the Kossuth County Jail.