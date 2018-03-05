Naig Stepping in as Northey Heads to Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey is heading to Washington.

Deputy Director Mike Naig is will step in to fill Northey's old position after being appointed by Governor Reynolds and sworn in on Monday afternoon. Naig will serve the remainder of Northey's term, which ends this year. He said his goal is to continue to protect Iowa's natural resources, and Northey things Naig is the right person for this job.

"He is very ready, he is has been a partner on every decision and every challenging issue and every action that we have had the last four plus years," he said.

Northey will be sworn in as the undersecretary of the USDA on Tuesday night.