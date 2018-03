× Police Searching for Des Moines Shooting Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are looking for the suspect involved in a shooting on Monday night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue.

One person was taken to Mercy Hospital, but their condition has not yet been released.

Police are still investigating. More information will be provided as it is made available.