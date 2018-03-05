× Sera Alexander Murder Trial Begins Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa – The trial for a Des Moines woman accused of killing her stepfather begins Monday in Polk County.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sera Alexander is charged with second degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. She was originally charged with first degree murder but the charge was amended in February.

Officials say Alexander shot and killed Hartmann in May of 2017 when he came to the family home to retrieve some of his belongings.

Alexander’s mother says her daughter still thought a restraining order against Hartmann was in effect at the time of the shooting, but it had recently expired. Hartmann had a history of domestic violence.

A judge will decide Alexander’s verdict, as she waived her right to a jury trial. She had previously planned to use Iowa’s “stand your ground” law as her defense in the case but a judge ruled the law could not be used retroactively since it did not take effect until after the shooting.