× Teen Sentenced to Up to 60 Years in Prison

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines teen was sentenced Monday morning to up to 60 years in prison for a robbery and shooting that killed a man.

Seventeen-year-old Dequavius Robinson was sentenced in connection with a February 2017 shooting that killed 20-year-old Des Moines man Augustin Kouth. Officials say the shooting happened during a drug deal which went bad.

In January, Robinson entered an Alford plea to voluntary manslaughter and two counts of first degree robbery.

An Alford plea is when a defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence to secure a conviction but does not admit guilt in the case.

Robinson has 30-days to appeal the court’s ruling with the Iowa Supreme Court.