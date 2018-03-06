× Chase Suspect Escapes After Crashing Into Power Pole

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are looking for a suspect that led them on a chase early Tuesday morning before crashing.

The chase began in the area of SE 5th and Army Post Road just before 12:30 a.m. when an officer noticed a gold Pontiac grand Am with expired plates. When the officer tried to pull the car over the driver took off and sped away.

After a short chase the car slammed into a utility pole in front of 2523 Indianola Avenue. The driver got out of the car and ran from the officer.

Police say a witness was able to help them identify the suspect, though they are not releasing his name at this time. Charges are expected to be filed in the case.