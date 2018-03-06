Citizens Bring Warren County Jail Proposal to Board of Supervisors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- A group of citizens brought a proposal for a new Warren County law enforcement center and court facility to the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday morning.

Their proposal would transform the Warren County Administration building into court services and the jail would be built on to the back of that existing building.

“We can get started now because we own the land,” Skip Phillips, member of the proposal group, said.

The group said it would benefit the economy of Indianola to keep these government buildings near the town square and the county needs to take action to cut back on the money spent transporting prisoners.

“We’re paying 45 plus dollars a day, plus transportation, for each of those prisoners and it’s going to get very expensive quickly,” Phillips said.

But the board of supervisors said they’ve already talked about this possibility and it wouldn’t work.

“I do applaud your efforts for trying to move this forward but there’s a reason why these choices were not pursued in the first committee. And why the three ultimate choices were the ultimate choices that were brought forth,” District 2 Supervisor Crystal McIntyre said.

The board of supervisors said they will continue the discussion in a future building committee meeting.