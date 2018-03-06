Iowa Top Recruits from 2018, 2019, 2020 All Playing at Boys State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Future Hawkeyes Joe Wieskamp from Muscatine (2018) and Pat McCaffery of Iowa City West (2019), plus Xavier Foster from Oskaloosa (2020) all showed at the boys state basketball tournament why they're the top recruits from their respective classes.

John Sears and Michael Admire bring you the highlights.

Here are the results:

CLASS 2A :

Cascade, Western Dubuque 60, Van Meter 47

CLASS 3A :

Glenwood 67, Norwalk 58

Oskaloosa 63, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 47

Waverly-Shell Rock 59, Mount Pleasant 51

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 67, Marion 60

CLASS 4A :

Iowa City, West 62, Muscatine 50

Waukee 60, Johnston 58