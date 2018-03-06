Northey Resigns, Prepares for USDA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey announced the details of his resignation and swearing in as Under Secretary of the USDA, "Can't believe it's been over 11 years now, since I've become Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. It is the job of a lifetime. And it's a job that I have loved every day."

Northey's resignation letter went to the Governor and Mike Naig was sworn in as the new Iowa Secretary of Agriculture. Naig will serve out the remainder of Northey's term, which ends this year.

In a press conference, Northey says he's been grateful for the opportunity to serve as Secretary.

When it comes to his new position, Northey says U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue has a plan for the department, "The vision here is certainly to follow through on what the Secretary's talked about. And that is customer service. These are the customer facing pieces of USDA. So, these are the areas that farmers work with fairly often and certainly need to work together. The Secretary has talked about that many times, that's one of the things that drew me to this responsibility."

Northey will be sworn in as Under Secretary of Agriculture at the USDA at 8:00 p.m. as part of the sixth annual Iowa Agriculture Leaders Dinner in Des Moines. Secretary Perdue will be in town to handle the ceremony at the dinner.

Northey says he knows Iowa Agriculture, but that's just a slice of the nation's agriculture system, he plans on learning more when he goes to Washington, "There are a lot of pieces that I will need to learn. And I'm going to be very open to it. And there's a lot of experts there, can help through that process. I certainly sense the decisions there will be able to use all the experts that there are there."