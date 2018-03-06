× Police: Ex-Urbandale City Employee Stole Computer Equipment, Sold It on eBay

URBANDALE, Iowa – A former Urbandale city employee is facing charges for allegedly stealing nearly $50,000 worth of computer equipment and then selling it on eBay.

The Urbandale Police Department issued a release Tuesday about the arrest of 40-year-old Chad Nielsen, a former Information Technology Specialist. He was arrested in October of 2017 and charged with first degree theft, seven counts of second degree theft, and one count of third degree theft.

Officials say the investigation began in September of 2017 when the City of Urbandale Finance Department contacted police following a routine audit of purchases by its Information Technology Department. The audit brought up discrepancies involving the purchase of computer hardware for the city’s library.

The investigation found $47,109.69 in computer hardware had been misappropriated since to 2016.

A criminal complaint claims Nielsen admitted to requesting the purchase of computer components under the guise of fixing existing equipment but then sold the components on eBay and kept the money.

The city says once the theft was discovered changes were made to correct purchasing practices.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.