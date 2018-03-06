× State Patrol: 1 Killed, 2 Injured in Head-On Adair County Crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa – One person was killed, and two others injured in a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Adair County.

Sgt. Nate Ludwig with the Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 25 about six miles south of I-80 at 5:45 a.m.

The driver of a Ford SUV traveling south lost control on the snow-covered road, over-corrected and struck a northbound Buick sedan head-on. Officials say three people were inside the SUV when the crash happened and one of them died at the scene. Only the driver was in the sedan.

The names of those involved and their conditions have not been released but Sgt. Ludwig says two of the people who survived the crash were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The fourth person was not injured.

As of 8:30 a.m. Highway 25 remained closed off and a detour was in place.

The investigation into the crash continues.