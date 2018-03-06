× Suspect Still Free in Shooting That Injured Woman

DES MOINES, Iowa – A woman was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday night and police are still looking for the man who pulled the trigger.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Arlington Avenue. That’s just west of 2nd Avenue and south of North High School.

Police say the victim, Alisia Smith, suffered a gunshot wound to the side. She was taken to Mercy Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene. They have not released a description of him.

A witness to the shooting is being interviewed by detectives.