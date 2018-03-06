× Vehicles Slip and Slide in Return of Winter Weather

DES MOINES, Iowa – Snowy conditions led to a slippery Tuesday morning commute for many in the metro.

An accident involving 11 cars kept traffic backed up for almost an hour on SE 14th Street. Police say it happened just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection with Maury. One southbound car spun out, causing a chain reaction. No injuries were reported.

Another accident happened in Urbandale around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 72nd and Meredith. Three vehicles were involved but no injuries were reported.

The Iowa State Patrol says it responded to 119 accidents statewide between 5:00 a.m. Monday and 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.