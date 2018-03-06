× Willowbrook Elementary Participates in ‘Read Across America’ and Celebrates Dr. Seuss

ALTOONA, Iowa – Students at one Altoona elementary school are celebrating Dr. Seuss’ birthday all week through rhymes, activities and themes.

Willowbrook Elementary is participating in Read Across America, where the goal is to get children excited about reading through the famous author’s books.

Willowbrook Elementary’s Reading Specialist Melissa Narber said to make reading an adventure with children.

“I just want to remind parents to have fun with their kids when it comes to books, and the amazing amount of books that are out there that are available for people to read, they’re infinite. Great writers keep writing great books and I hope they just don’t forget about books,” Narber said.

Narber said it is important to find books that interest a child. It is important children read every day to help improve their vocabulary.

“I would say try for at least 15 minutes a day. Even that makes an amazing difference when it comes to ability, fluency and comprehension. All of those pieces they will need for the rest of their lives,” Narber said.

Narber said to take children to the local library and let them browse through the choices when it comes to reading.

Dr. Seuss’ birthday is March 2nd. Willowbrook Elementary students will be dressing up each day until March 8th. In addition, students will be reading and examining the author’s stories.