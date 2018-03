Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Highlights and post-game from day three of the boys state tournament in Des Moines with wins from West Des Moines Valley in 4A and Des Moines Christian in 1A.

CLASS 1A :

Grand View Christian School 59, St. Mary's, Remsen 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 74, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 51

CLASS 4A :

Cedar Falls 75, Sioux City, East 47

Valley, West Des Moines 52, North Scott, Eldridge 44