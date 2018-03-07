× City Officials Learn More About Gray’s Station Project

DES MOINES, Iowa – Officials with the city of Des Moines got their first look Tuesday at what a new neighborhood on the south side of Des Moines will look like.

Hubbell Realty is turning 75-acres on the south side of MLK into an entirely new neighborhood called Gray’s Station.

Officials were taken on a virtual tour of the mixed-use neighborhood.

Gray’s Station will feature apartments, condos, homes and businesses along with wide-open park space and a bridge that will connect to Gray’s Lake.

Officials with Hubbell say people will be impressed with the final product.

“I think it’s going to reinvigorate an area that has needed new life in it for quite some time. So seeing this new housing stock, makes you drive through makes you think ‘I’m in Des Moines. This is exciting,’” says Rachel Flint, V.P. of Hubbell Homes.

Hubbell hopes to break ground this summer.