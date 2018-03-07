× Police: Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested, Was Drunk at Time of Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the driver they say left the scene of a hit-and-run accident Tuesday night and officials say he was drunk at the time of the crash.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of University Avenue. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says the driver of one of the vehicles, 30-year-old Othownh Kir, left the scene of the crash. He was later found at a home in the 1100 block of 14th Place.

Kir is facing charges of OWI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, and interference with official acts. He is also charged with two counts of willful injury.

Kir is being held in the Polk County Jail.