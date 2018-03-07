Police: Hit and Run Driver Intentionally Crashed Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are now saying that the man arrested for a hit and run on Tuesday night crashed his car intentionally.

The accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. in the 1100 block of University Avenue. Two people suffered minor injuries including a passenger in the car that ran from the scene.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says the driver of one of that car, 30-year-old Othownh Kir, crashed the car in an attempt to injure his passenger. Police say Kir believed the passenger "snitched" on him during a prior criminal hearing.

Kir left his passenger at the scene and then fled the scene of the crash. He was later found at a home in the 1100 block of 14th Place.

Kir is facing charges of OWI, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, reckless driving, and interference with official acts. He is also charged with two counts of willful injury.

Kir is being held in the Polk County Jail.