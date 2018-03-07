× Police Identify Victim of Morning Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa – Des Moines police have released the name of a man killed early Wednesday morning in the Drake neighborhood.

The man has been identified as 34-year-old Christopher John Latimer of Des Moines.

Police were called to 1076 21st Street just before 6:00 a.m. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department says a neighbor in the building heard yelling and screaming in another apartment and called police. When officers arrived they made contact with a male who made some statements to them that he had harmed another person, and he was taken into custody.

Police found Latimer’s body in an upstairs apartment.

Police are currently questioning the man in custody. They are working to determine the events that led up to the death and whether it is a criminal case.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Sgt. Parizek says police were called to the same address earlier, around 1:00 a.m., on a dispute and one person was arrested at that time. He did not have any other details about the nature of that incident.

This is the second homicide in Des Moines in 2018.