Police Investigating if Self-Defense Played Role in Wednesday Homicide

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Police are investigating the city's second homicide of 2018, but there's a chance no criminal charges will be filed.

Police were called to 1076 21st street around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning after a man called 911 and said he may have killed someone.

When police arrived, they found the body of 34 year-old Christopher Latimer.

Police say Latimer lived at the apartment with his mother, Lynne Bailey, and Bailey's boyfriend. The boyfriend, whose name isn't being released, was taken into custody for questioning but police say he will be released.

“He's been very cooperative with our investigators, and now the critical piece now is figuring out if the forensic evidence, at the scene and in the autopsy, match his statement; and that's where we kinda start looking at the fact of, is this a self-defense case” said Des Moines Police Spokesman Paul Parizek.

Neighbors say whether the case ends up as self-defense or something else, a homicide next door is eerie

“It's really close to home, it's literally right there, you walk out the door, it's right there. So, it's kinda creepy, kinda scary, it's kinda weird how the world turns out” said Lisa Yerge.

Police say early in the morning, around 1 a.m., they were called to the same apartment for a domestic dispute. When they arrived they found that Bailey had an outstanding warrant and she was taken into custody; police say that left her boyfriend and Latimer as the only two at the home.

An autopsy will be conducted Thursday. Court documents show Latimer had a restraining order filed against him by a woman who lived nearby. Police had charged him with assault in that case.