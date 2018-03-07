× Pop-Up Exhibit Dives Into School Shooting Deaths Since 2012

DES MOINES, Iowa – A pop-up exhibit at the Des Moines Social Club is inspired by school shootings.

“The Answer Comes When We Consider What Pressure is” is the work of artist Jami Milne.

A total of 164 balloons are on display to represent the number of lives taken by school shootings.

The timeline begins with the 2012 school shooting of Sandy Hook Elementary until February 28, 2018.

Milne said the balloons are her interpretation of the short-lived response to mass shootings.

“Over the course of the installation, we’ll witness the anthropomorphic quality the balloons possess — the loss of helium akin to the loss of life,” Milne said.

The exhibit is located in the Viaduct Gallery at the Des Moines Social Club.

People can come listen to artists Milne and Nancy Gebhart March 8th at 7:00 p.m. as they discuss the exhibit.

The pop-up exhibit is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until March 18th.