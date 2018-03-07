× Sera Alexander Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Shooting Death of Her Stepfather

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sera Alexander is pleading guilty to lesser charges for the shooting death of her estranged stepfather, Anthony Hartmann.

Alexander and prosecutors agreed to a deal on Wednesday afternoon that will have her plead guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Use of a Firearm. A charge of Second Degree Murder will be dropped.

Alexander admits she shot and killed Hartmann in her home in 2017. Alexander contended that she acted in self-defense and didn’t know that a no-contact order against Hartmann had lapsed.