Sera Alexander Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter for Shooting Death of Her Stepfather

Posted 2:43 pm, March 7, 2018, by , Updated at 03:13PM, March 7, 2018

Sera Alexander (WHO-HD)

DES MOINES, Iowa  —  Sera Alexander is pleading guilty to lesser charges for the shooting death of her estranged stepfather, Anthony Hartmann.

Alexander and prosecutors agreed to a deal on Wednesday afternoon that will have her plead guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Use of a Firearm.  A charge of Second Degree Murder will be dropped.

Alexander admits she shot and killed Hartmann in her home in 2017.  Alexander contended that she acted in self-defense and didn’t know that a no-contact order against Hartmann had lapsed.