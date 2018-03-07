× Sera Alexander’s Mother Testifies About Abuse She Suffered at Hands of Husband

DES MOINES, Iowa — The defense began bringing witnesses to the stand Wednesday morning in day three of the Sera Alexander murder trial.

Alexander is charged with second degree murder after admitting to killing her stepfather Anthony Hartmann at the family’s home last May. Her attorneys are trying to prove it was in self-defense.

Alexander’s mother Susan Hartmann testified Wednesday morning, saying before she married Anthony she knew he had a drug and alcohol problem and described his behavior as “agitated and unpredictable.”

Susan Hartmann says she suffered decades of violent abuse at the hands of her husband and he tried to kill her more than once.

“He threw me down the basement stairs telling me he was going to bury me down there in 2008…2009,” Hartmann testified.

Sera Alexander faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.