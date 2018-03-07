× YMCA of Greater Des Moines CEO Announces Resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dave Schwartz is leaving the YMCA of Greater Des Moines less than two years after taking over the organization.

Schwartz announced his resignation today. His last day will be March 30th. Schwartz joined the YMCA leadership two years ago with a promise to finish the abandoned pool project at the Wellmark YMCA in downtown Des Moines. That pool opened to swimmers earlier this month.

Schwartz will be replaced on an interim basis by Cameron Nicholson, the current Vice President for Internal Affairs for the YMCA.