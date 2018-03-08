Boys State Basketball: Oskaloosa Earns Title Shot; Waukee and Valley

Oskaloosa will play Glenwood for the Iowa boys basketball 3A championship. One school or the other will win its first title.
In class 4A, Iowa City West will defend its title after knocking out Waukee.
And Cedar Falls advances to its first championship game, turning back Valley, 67-58.
CLASS 1A:
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, St. Mary's, Remsen 51
CLASS 2A:
Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Sheldon 52
CLASS 3A:
Glenwood 69, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 63
Oskaloosa 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45
CLASS 4A:
Cedar Falls 67, Valley, West Des Moines 58
Iowa City, West 58, Waukee 50