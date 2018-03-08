Boys State Basketball: Oskaloosa Earns Title Shot; Waukee and Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oskaloosa will play Glenwood for the Iowa boys basketball 3A championship. One school or the other will win its first title.

In class 4A, Iowa City West will defend its title after knocking out Waukee.

And Cedar Falls advances to its first championship game, turning back Valley, 67-58.

CLASS 1A :

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 61, St. Mary's, Remsen 51

CLASS 2A :

Aplington-Parkersburg 65, Sheldon 52

CLASS 3A :

Glenwood 69, Xavier, Cedar Rapids 63

Oskaloosa 48, Waverly-Shell Rock 45

CLASS 4A :

Cedar Falls 67, Valley, West Des Moines 58

Iowa City, West 58, Waukee 50