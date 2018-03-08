× Des Moines Property Tax Increase Approved Following Failed LOSST Vote

DES MOINES, Iowa — The aftermath became clear for the city of Des Moines Thursday, after supporters failed to convince enough voters in the county to approve a one-cent sales tax increase.

Without the additional revenue that tax increase would have brought in, the Des Moines City Council unanimously approved a raise of 20-cents for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.

“We do have some things that need to get done. We told the citizens it was a choice when they went out Tuesday and, unfortunately, we have to address this,” said Councilman Chris Coleman.

Tuesday’s vote was complicated. A majority of Des Moines voters approved the local option sales tax increase. But Des Moines was part of a 10-city block that had to approve the increase as a block.

That didn’t happen.

The measure passed by the city council raise property taxes about $25 a year if you have a $125,000 home.

The council says the property tax increase will go toward public safety and road and neighborhood repairs.